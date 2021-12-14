Comelec rejects petitions to intervene to cancel Marcos Jr’s COC

The Philippine Commission on Elections (Comelec) Second Division has rejected the petitions to cancel former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s 2022 certificate of candidacy (COC) for president.

Comelec declined all the interventions filed by both parties in connection with the November 2 petition seeking to cancel former Senator Marcos Jr.’s COC.

The poll body was referring to the case of the former Senator’s four Tax Code violation convictions that perpetually bans him from seeking public office.

In addition, the poll-body referred to the petition-in-intervention filed by Rommel Bautista and nine others for the part of petitioners, as well as Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. and three others including Partido Federal ng Pilipinas’ (PFP) answer-in-intervention for the part of Marcos Jr., involving the November 2 petition against Marcos Jr.’s COC filed by Fr. Christian Buenafe and five others.

The Comelec Order read, “The Commission is of the view that allowing the intervention of Bautista, et al. shall unduly delay or prejudice the adjudication of the rights of the original parties in this case. If the instant Motion for Intervention is granted, this will necessarily result in unduly delaying the resolution of the main petition [since the respondent will have five days to file an Answer to the Petition-in-Intervention once the order admitting the same is served upon him].”

“The Commission (Second Division) is not oblivious to the likely scenario that if the intervention of Bautista et al. is allowed, this would certainly encourage other possible intervenors to file their own motions for intervention. If this happens, the Commission will be placed in an unenviable task of resolving these imminent motions for intervention, thus further unduly delaying the resolution of the main case,” it added. (AW)