Latest NewsTFT News

Robredo dances to Taylor Swift’s song ’22’ as political circus unravels

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo said she remains unbothered with all the political circus happening around among administration bets and allies. 

She told her supporters to remain calm amid the political developments involving President Rodrigo Duterte.

Robredo even shared a video of her dancing to Taylor Swift’s song ’22’ on Saturday, the day when Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte filed her COC for vice president and Senator Bong Go declared his presidential bid.

“A lot of things are happening. But just like what Taylor said, ‘I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22.’ Let’s just chill,” Robredo said on Twitter.

Her spokesperson Atty. Barry Gutierrez said that Robredo has remained cool despite the challenge of the possible tandem of Duterte and presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

LOOK: Michael Cinco highlights inclusive fashion for Spring-Summer 2022 collection

48 mins ago

Pharmally top execs arrested in Davao City after attempt to fly to Malaysia 

2 hours ago

Lacson wants substitution provision amended in election law 

2 hours ago

Ex-PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar files candidacy for senator 

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button