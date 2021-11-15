Robredo dances to Taylor Swift’s song ’22’ as political circus unravels

Presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo said she remains unbothered with all the political circus happening around among administration bets and allies.

She told her supporters to remain calm amid the political developments involving President Rodrigo Duterte.

Robredo even shared a video of her dancing to Taylor Swift’s song ’22’ on Saturday, the day when Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte filed her COC for vice president and Senator Bong Go declared his presidential bid.

“A lot of things are happening. But just like what Taylor said, ‘I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22.’ Let’s just chill,” Robredo said on Twitter.

Dami nangyayari🤸🏻‍♂️ Pero gaya ni Mareng Taylor: I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling ‘22💖🎼🎶 Chill lang tayo🧘‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/kV0A9L8sWl — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) November 13, 2021

Her spokesperson Atty. Barry Gutierrez said that Robredo has remained cool despite the challenge of the possible tandem of Duterte and presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.