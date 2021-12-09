UAE-made electric buses to hit streets by 2022-end 

UAE-made electric buses will hit the streets by 2022-end.

Under the ‘Made in UAE’ 100 per cent electric bus initiative, Emirates Global Motor Electric, part of Al Fahim Group, Hitachi Energy and Yinlong Energy are doing the trial run with two zero-emission electric buses.

The buses, a Dolphin series 12-meter, 34-seater bus for public transportation and another vintage series 10.5-metre, 30-seater for shuttle service, have been manufactured at Yinlong Energy’s headquarters in China’s Zhuhai.

They can cover a distance of 95km after a single charge. The electric buses will have less than 10-second world’s fastest flash charging facility at bus stops.

Head of Emirates Global Motor Electric and Emirates Global Industries, Hany Tawfik, said that electric buses will hit the streets by the end of 2022.