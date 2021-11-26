Latest News

Due to millions of backlog, solons propose 2-year passport validity extension for OFWs

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Two lawmakers are pushing for an additional two-year extension for the passport validity of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and seafarers

Marino party-list Representatives Sandro Gonzales said Macnell Lusotan that some OFWs might lose their jobs due to the delays over passport processing. 

“Unfortunate as it may sound, there is an urgent need on the part of the government to support the deployment of OFWs through the extension of the validity of their passports to give them opportunity to be gainfully employed abroad while employment opportunities in the country remain scarce,” the lawmakers said.

They said OFWs who are set to be deployed should have an additional two-year extension.

Some seafarers are required to have a passport with 18 months validity before their deployment.

The Department of Foreign Affairs admitted that they are currently facing millions of passport backlogs due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Tourists from UAE can now enter Philippines without quarantine

54 mins ago

Number of repatriated OFWs hits 800,000-mark

1 hour ago

COVID-19 tracker: UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 infections

1 hour ago

UAE issues travel warning advisory amid COVID-19 cases spike in Europe

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button