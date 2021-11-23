Expat jailed for six months in UAE for phishing fraud

An Asian expat has been jailed for six months in prison and fined AED 10,209 for a phishing fraud to withdraw money from an old citizen’s account.

The Criminal Court in Ras Al Khaimah ruled that the deportation of the scammer after his prison term.

The accused had sent out a WhatsApp message to an Emirati victim asking him to update his account information to avoid the suspension of bank services.

Falling into the trap, the victim immediately provided all his details to avoid any suspension.

A cyber investigation helped police identify the fraudster to arrest him.

During questioning, the accused confessed that he had carried out the phishing fraud and withdrew AED 10,209 from the victim’s account.

Following the incident, UAE authorities have warned residents about a fake ‘legal notification’ or bank enquiries circulated through WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Earlier the UAE Central Bank and other banks across the country have repeatedly advised customers not to disclose their account details to avoid being lured into a scam. (AW)