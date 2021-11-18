Locsin tells Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed that Pres. Duterte wants to visit UAE soon

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddyboy Locsin Jr. said that President Rodrigo Duterte wants to visit the United Arab Emirates soon.

He tweeted this accompanying photos of him and UAE Foreign Minister His Highness Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Expo 2020.

“A true friend of Filipinos,” he wrote, referring to the UAE Foreign Minister. “I told him President Duterte wants to visit soonest,” he added.

Locsin and Sheikh Abdullah discussed ways to advance the bilateral relations between the Philippines and the UAE, and talked about ways to further develop cooperation across various sectors.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai and Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Hjayceelyn Quintana.

The Philippines is among the 192 participating countries in Expo 2020 Dubai.