Minor earthquake jolts Umm Al Quwain

A minor earthquake was recorded in Umm Al Quwain early Tuesday morning, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported.
According to the NCM, the magnitude 2.3 earthquake was recorded at 3:21 a.m. in Falaj Al Moalla.
The earthquake, however, did not have any major impact in the UAE, authorities said.
