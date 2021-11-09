Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Minor earthquake jolts Umm Al Quwain

Staff Report

A minor earthquake was recorded in Umm Al Quwain early Tuesday morning, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported.

According to the NCM, the magnitude 2.3 earthquake was recorded at 3:21 a.m. in Falaj Al Moalla.

The earthquake, however, did not have any major impact in the UAE, authorities said.

