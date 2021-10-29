Latest News

Isko Moreno sees no problem in Duterte running for senate 

Presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno sees nothing wrong should President Rodrigo Duterte decide to run for senate in the 2022 elections. 

Moreno said that Duterte is allowed to run for senate under existing laws.

“The law allows it. Kaya our election system, our political system must be revisited,” Moreno said in a GMA News report. 

Presidential aspirant and labor leader Leody De Guzman, on the other hand, said that Duterte should face the complaints against him rather than running for public office. 

The PDP-Laban faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi is urging Duterte to run for senator in the 2022 elections.

Cusi said that if Duterte would run for senator, he may also campaign for their standard-bearers Senators Ronald Bato Dela Rosa and Bong Go.

“Now, if the President would not run for vice president because he is firm on his decision not to go back on his word, I said why not run for the Senate so he could bring change there? That will be good for the country,” Cusi said in a statement.

Cusi said that if Duterte would run for senate he could continue his legislative priorities.

“As I said, he will be our best campaign manager during the campaign,” Cusi said.

Cusi said that they don’t have any problem if Duterte will change his mind and would run for vice president. 

