Duterte wants to vaccinate people while they are sleeping

President Rodrigo Duterte is offering another alternative to those who are still unwilling to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a speech aired on Tuesday, Duterte said that authorities should consider vaccinating people while they are asleep.

“Alam kong marami pang ayaw. ‘Yan ang problem, ‘yung ayaw magpabakuna. Kaya hanapin ninyo ‘yan sa barangay ninyo. Akyatin natin pagtulog at turukin natin habang natutulog para makumpleto ang istorya,” Duterte said.

It’s unclear if this will become a policy or one of Duterte’s jokes.

“Kung ayaw, akyatin sa bahay, tusukin sa gabi. Ako ang mag-ano turok sa kanila,” he added.

National Task Force Against COVID-19 Deputy Chief Implementor Vince Dizon said that vaccine hesitancy remains to be a big problem in the regions.

At least 23 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

So far Metro Manila has the highest number of vaccination rate at 77% which has become the epicenter of the pandemic. (TDT)

