Expo 2020 Dubai records over 411,000 visits for first 10 days since October 1

Staff Report10 hours ago

The Expo 2020 Dubai has seen a massive turnout with 411,768 people visiting the mega fair since its start on October 1.

The turnout was witnessed despite the temperature rise. One in three visitors were tourists from abroad as visitors from 175 countries flocked to the venue.

In the first 10 days alone, one in five visitors have visited more than once. As many as three million people watched the opening ceremony live on Expo Virtual, the digital platform for the world fair.

The authorities have said that another five million people visited Expo 2020 Dubai virtually between October 1 and 10.

