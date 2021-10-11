Key Expo 2020 events during upcoming three-day holiday from October 21

One can experience a range of events from the musical mashup to other cultural functions by visiting the Dubai Expo 2020 during the three-day holiday this month.

The UAE will observe Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday on 12th of Rabi Al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.

To mark it both public and private sectors will observe Thursday as a holiday in the UAE. With the three day weekend, there is a lot that can be experienced at the ongoing Dubai Expo 2020.

Apart from some unique cultural events, each day the “Colours of the World” Parade will welcome countries to Expo 2020 Dubai while as Pakistan’s famous singer Ali Azmat and performance of his band Junoon from 8pm to 9.30pm at Jubilee Stage to celebrate 50 years of Pakistan-UAE brotherhood will be another attraction.

At the Expo, also the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre will host a magical encounter created by local and international artists, through mashups and original artists collaborations while Panama’s Lady of Jazz Idania Dowman, as well as 2018 Latin American Idol Winner Margarita Henríquez will also perform at the venue.

Firdaus Orchestra, which is a pioneering women’s ensemble developed exclusively for Expo Dubai 2020 Dubai, will be an additional feature at the venue. (AW)