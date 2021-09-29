Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH to begin COVID-19 vaccination for children with comorbidity from Oct 15

The COVID-19 vaccination for children with comorbidities between the age range of 12 to 17 years in the Philippines will roll out from October 15.

The Department of Health (DOH) said that they are targeting vaccination to start at the National Capital Region (NCR).

DOH will prioritize those with comorbidity like respiratory and kidney diseases among some medical complexities.

RELATED STORY: Duterte approves vaccination of general public starting October 

Two weeks after being rolled out in Metro Manila the COVID-19 vaccination for minors will gradually cover different regions.

The children would be included under priority group A3, the DOH said in a statement.

On Thursday, Malacañang announced that President Rodrigo Duterte had approved the vaccination of the general population, including minors, against COVID-19 starting this October. (AW)

