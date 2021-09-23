PH Ambassador to UAE pushes for joint venture among PH-UAE companies

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE H.E. Hjayceelyn M. Quintana is keen on exploring how Filipino companies can collaborate with UAE-homegrown companies in the emirate of Sharjah in the areas of technology, creativity, and scientific research.

Quintana stressed that Filipino entrepreneurs in Sharjah should take advantage of Sharjah’s programs and initiatives geared towards education, culture, and innovation.

“The Philippines and UAE recently agreed to explore cooperation in the field of space technology and its various applications on food security, hazard management, climate change, among others. Likewise, information technology and business process management have a deep pool of Filipino talent making it a fast-growing industry in the Philippines. This industry includes services in animation, contact center, game development, global in-house center, health information management, and IT and software services,” she said at ‘Innovate Sharjah’ held last September 9.

The ambassador told Sharjah Government Relations Department/Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Digital Transformation of Sharjah Head Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, and Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation (SRTI) Park CEO Hussain Al Mahmoudi that the Philippines plans to increase collaborations in this field.

The Philippines will also take part in the much-awaited Expo 2020 Dubai openign on October 1, 2021.

Quintana hopes to bring more Filipino players to UAE and explore areas of cooperation.