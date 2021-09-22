UAE: Face mask no longer mandatory in these places, activities

The UAE has eased rules in wearing of face masks for a number of activities.
This comes after the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that the UAE is nearing 100% vaccination of its population. At present, over 80% of its population are fully vaccinated.
- Below are activities that no longer requires the mandatory wearing of face mask:
- Exercising outside, at the beach or by the pool
- Inside the car with people from the same household
- Alone in an indoor place
- In a barber shop or salon
The MoHAP clarified that physical distancing of two meters remains in place.