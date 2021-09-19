Teenager in Dubai approaches police against father for imposing educational choice on him

A 17-year old boy sought the help of police in Dubai to stop his father from imposing decisions with regard to education on him.

He asked the Police to persuade his father not to force him into studying a specific specialization in his college.

RELATED STORY: Wadeema law to prosecute parents who neglect their children

Acting in the matter, the Child and Women Protection department of the Dubai Police invoked Article (12) of the Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 concerning the child’s rights.

Locally known as Wadeema’s Law, it grants the right to express one’s opinion freely.

READ ON: KNOW THE LAW: Parents abusing children to face jail, AED50,000 fine in UAE

Head of child protection section at the women and children protection department, Maitha Mohammed Al Balushi, said that the teenager had approached the department with his mother and was concerned as his father “was disappointed that his son’s grades did not qualify him to enroll into the same college he did.”

The father had tried to force the boy into repeating high school to score higher grades. Upon the intervention of police, the father agreed not to influence the choice of education of his child. (AW)