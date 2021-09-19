Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Senior citizens in PH prefer single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 jabs

Senior citizens in the Philippines have preferred getting the single-dose Johnson and Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 jabs, authorities said.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, said that they are seeking an increase in the supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the COVAX facility as the senior citizens prefer the jab.

“Kung puwede sa susunod na delivery, kasi may 14 million doses pa, baka puwedeng magbigay ulit ang J&J” (If possible in the next delivery, maybe we can get more again, as we still have 14 million doses of J&J’s vaccine), Cabotaje said.

She said that the J&J shots can also be administered for Muslim communities, who are “nomadic”.

“Lalo na sa mga kapatid na Muslim. ‘Yung mga Badjao, na maaaring hindi natin mahahagilap for the second dose, kasi nga yung [nomadic] nature nila,” said Cabotaje.

Cabotaje said they expect to receive up to 195 million doses of various COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2021.

Authorities said that over 18 million Filipinos have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 since the national inoculation program started on March 1.

The Philippines has administered nearly 41 million doses of various COVID-19 vaccines and the country has received over 59 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from several international manufacturers. (AW)

