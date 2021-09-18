Clinical trials underway on self-administered COVID-19 nasal sprays

The clinical trials are currently underway on the COVID-19 nasal sprays which can be self-administered and are more effective in controlling the disease.

The World Health Organization said clinical trials are underway to evaluate eight nasal spray vaccines. The phase-2 trials have been completed by China’s Xiamen University, the University of Hong Kong and Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy.

Researcher Nathalie Mielcarek, who is working with the Lille Pasteur Institute to develop a nasal spray vaccine, said, “When the virus infects someone it usually gets in through the nose.” Stimulating immunity directly in the nose “lowers the risk of infecting other people”, said Mielcarek, adding that there were fewer chances of virus infecting the lungs and of lower viral load.

Sprays come with other advantages including the fact that they don’t need refrigeration or to be administered by health professionals. The people would be able to self-administer them at home. (AW)