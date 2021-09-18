Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Clinical trials underway on self-administered COVID-19 nasal sprays

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The clinical trials are currently underway on the COVID-19 nasal sprays which can be self-administered and are more effective in controlling the disease.

The World Health Organization said clinical trials are underway to evaluate eight nasal spray vaccines. The phase-2 trials have been completed by China’s Xiamen University, the University of Hong Kong and Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy.

RELATED STORY: Russia conducts trial for COVID jabs as nasal spray for children

Researcher Nathalie Mielcarek, who is working with the Lille Pasteur Institute to develop a nasal spray vaccine, said, “When the virus infects someone it usually gets in through the nose.” Stimulating immunity directly in the nose “lowers the risk of infecting other people”, said Mielcarek, adding that there were fewer chances of virus infecting the lungs and of lower viral load.

Sprays come with other advantages including the fact that they don’t need refrigeration or to be administered by health professionals. The people would be able to self-administer them at home. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Singapore primary schools shift to 10-day home learning after detecting over 900 COVID cases

7 hours ago

WATCH: Singer Maris Racal dances with beau Rico for new song of his production house

7 hours ago

‘Online Kopyahan’: FB group accused of encouraging cheating in online learning tests

8 hours ago

UAE ranks 14th, Dubai 11th city worldwide in terms of number of billionaires living onsite

8 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button