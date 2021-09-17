Latest News

Gordon to Duterte: ‘You need prayers’

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Richard Gordon called President Rodrigo Duterte a “cheap politician” for supposedly protecting individuals under question over the government purchases amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gordon became emotional during the Senate blue ribbon committee’s hearing on Friday while lambasting Duterte over his tirades against the upper chamber and some of its members.

The senator is the chair of the committee that handles the investigation on the questionable government purchases.

“Pero kayo, Mr. President I am really sorry for you. Ang pinagtatanggol niyo si Lao? May utang na loob kayo dahil sa eleksyon? You are a cheap politician, Mr. President. Cheap politician. As cheap as they come, I’m sorry,” Gordon said.

“Ang pinagtatanggol n’yo si Yang? Kailangan n’yong ipagtanggol e bilyonaryo yan. Mr. President?” he added.

Gordon likewise said he will pray for forgiveness for Duterte, adding that the President “needs” the prayers.

“I stand on my record and I will pray for you and our country and the poor of this country, as I do everyday… I pray for you believe it or not, because you need prayers,” Gordon said.

“Galing kayong Catholic school pero mukhang wala kayong natutunan,” he added.

“I hope that our countrymen will find it in their heart to see the truth. I’m not saying that we are right all the time. Panindigan natin ang ating pagsisilbi sa bayan at pagmamahal sa bayan,” he added.

