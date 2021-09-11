Prices of grocery items in the Philippines ‘most affordable’ across Southeast Asia – study

The grocery items in the Philippines are the cheapest in comparison to other countries in Southeast Asia.

Though the country’s capital Manila is still one of the most expensive cities to live in and has the lowest average salary, a study by iPrice revealed that grocery items including basic goods such as dairy, produce, and alcohol are priced lower in Manila than in Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia.

As per the cost of living database Numbeo, the full range of market items in the Philippines amounts to an average of Php2,437 which is 10% less than in Vietnam, where the total amounts to Php2,687.

The groceries are most expensive in Singapore, where the total price for the same market items amounts to Php5,561 and the country has the highest cost of living among the countries.

Items like dairy, meat, and alcohol and cigarettes are cheapest in the Philippines, while carbs like bread and rice, and fruits and veggies are still relatively cheaper than in other countries. The cost of drinking water was on the higher side at Php39 for a 1.5 liter bottle and was the second most expensive, after Singapore.

Also, the grocery items in Malaysia and Indonesia were found to be relatively cheaper, but alcohol and cigarettes are heavily taxed making these items more than twice as expensive as they are in the Philippines.

While grocery items are cheaper compared to the rest of the region, the total cost of living is high. The estimated average monthly cost of living in Manila for a single person is at P50,798 and the rent in Manila is second-highest in the region.

Manila recorded the lowest average salary compared to other Southeast Asian countries, with the iPrice study noting that the average salary in the city was at P18,900 a month.

The relative cheapness of grocery items in the Philippines is however impacted by inflation rates which have driven prices up and affected the urban poor. In the month of August, inflation rose to 4.9%, from 4% in July, with the price of food items such as fish and vegetables rising sharply. (AW)