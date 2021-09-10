Latest News

Five Filipina maids accuse Saudi employers of physical abuse

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

A retired Saudi general and his family members have been accused of physically abusing Filipino domestic helpers.

Five Filipina domestic helpers who worked in the Gulf kingdom have sought the help of the Philippine government to act against their employer. 

They asserted that this was done in violation of the PH-KSA agreement on the hiring of household help.

The women have also urged Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III to investigate the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Riyadh for mishandling of the case. 

The victims were presented Thursday by the Blas F. Ople Policy Center (Ople Center), a non-profit organization that advocates the rights and welfare of migrant workers, in a virtual press briefing and all five workers arrived in Manila from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on September 2, 2021.

In their testimonies, the women said that they experienced physical and verbal abuse from employers, General Ayed Al Jeaid and wife, Fetnah Metrek Al Qahtani as well as the head Filipino housekeeper.

They also accused their employer’s 25-year-old daughter of beating them up especially when she was high on drugs. 

They said their mobile phones and passports were confiscated on their first day of work to prevent them from contacting their families.

One of them recounted being slapped multiple times every day. She also claimed that their employer’s wife would grab and pull their hair leaving them with bald spots. 

Another OFW said she experienced being beaten up by the employers and was made to eat outside the bathroom with food brought by the other OFWs.

The OFWs claimed they were dissuaded by the POLO staff from filing complaints as the retired general had enormous clout within the Kingdom.

The POLO-Riyadh has yet to respond to the accusations. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

JUST IN FILIPINOTIMES

PH to temporarily bar entry of travelers from 9 countries under ‘red list’

3 hours ago

Now mask-free: Denmark lifts all COVID-19 restrictions

3 hours ago

BREAKING: UAE allows return of vaccinated holders of valid residence visa, including those who stayed abroad for over six months

5 hours ago

KNOW THE LAW: Can my UAE employer file for a labor ban against me if I resign during probation period?

7 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button