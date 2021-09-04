Latest NewsNewsTFT News

One-year-old daughter left orphaned after OFW mom dies of COVID-19 in Kuwait

A baby girl lost the Flipino mother to the COVID-19 in Kuwait immediately over a year after she was born.

A single mom ‘Maricris’ gave birth to baby Cris in May 2020 and a year after Cris’ birth, Maricris tested positive for the illness.

Jessie Oliva, Maricris’ friend, said that she was taking care of the child and her grandmother was awaiting her arrival to the Philippines.

Cris, however, does not have a birth certificate, which is one of the requirements to get her home to the Philippines.

Adrian Baccay of the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait said that the “ status of these children” was undocumented. The girl is expected to return to the country in September. (AW)

