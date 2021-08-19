Latest News

COA calls out PTV-4 for PHP190M salaries without documents 

The Commission on Audit has flagged state broadcaster People’s Television or PTV-4 for giving salaries amounting to around P190 million without proper documents.

COA said that the P189.78 are at risk of being disallowed because of the lack of supporting documents.

COA also called out the state media for granting over P8.08 million in rice subsidies and educational assistance to officers and employees in 2020 without the approval of the Office of the President. 

“The legality, validity and accuracy of the payments of the salaries could not be ascertained,” it said in its audit report.

COA said that the network’s nonsubmission of properly filled out and signed/approved daily time records (DTRs) has been going in the past several years.

The agency reminded the network to submit all the necessary requirements or payments will be suspended in audit.

Around P135.65 million of the P189.78 million was for the salaries of contract of service (COS) personnel while P52.57 million was for regular employees and P1.54 million was for contractual workers were given by PTV.

