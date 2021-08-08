VP Robredo rejects Senator Lacson’s ‘unification formula’ for 2022 polls

The Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo Sunday rejected the “unification formula” proposed by Senator Panfilo Lacson for next year’s elections that requires opposition candidates to file their certificate of candidacy and later withdraw and support the front runner in surveys.

“Ayokong parang nili-lead on lang namin ang mga supporters,” Robredo said.

“Ang paniniwala ko, pag nag-file ang isang kandidato ng certificate of candidacy, piniprisenta na namin sa publiko ang sarili namin eh. ‘Yung mga naniniwala sa amin, tataya na sa amin.”

“Pag nag-file ako, kailangan kong ituloy ang laban. ‘Pag nag-file ako, hindi ako puwedeng umatras, kahit gaano pa kahirap, kasi prinisenta ko na ang sarili ko sa publiko eh. Yun yung reason bakit hindi ako agreeable sa proposal.”

Last week Lacson said Robredo rejected his formula for a united opposition and in a statement Sunday he said he respects the decision.

In a statement, he said, “I admit that while there could be some complications attendant to my suggestion, nevertheless, it was a sincere and selfless offer in support of her equally sincere efforts to have one common candidate against whoever will be the administration’s bet.” “Included in my suggestion was to have SP Sotto as our common VP candidate, if only to emphasize that I have no intention of abandoning my partner.”

Last July 20, Sotto announced he will run for vice president in 2022, in tandem with Lacson which was an “alternative” from the administration and opposition. “We are neutral,” Sotto said then.

Earlier, Robredo said there should only be one opposition candidate in next year’s polls. Asked if she would run for president, Robredo said she was still searching for the “best formula” to apply in next year’s elections. (Aw)