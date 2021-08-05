Boy jailed after appearing as a ‘girl’ to take exams for his girlfriend

A boy has landed in prison for appearing in the high school exams in place of his girlfriend in central Senegal. He had disguised as a woman to appear in the exam.

The student is now facing a trial in the court along with the girl for fraud and is lodged in Diourbel prison. A student at a university in the north of Senegal, he has faced interrogation for two days.

The boy had gone to Diourbel to attend the high school exams in place of his girlfriend. His age however could not be ascertained. The girl is studying at a high school in the city.

The boy was caught on the third day when he was taking an English exam.

Observers suspected his dress and called the police. His photos on social networking sites showed him wearing a red dress decorated with black designs with a scarf and a headdress. (AW)