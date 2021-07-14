Latest NewsNewsTFT News

American shoots Filipina girlfriend dead in U.S. after lover’s quarrel

A Filipina was shot dead by her American boyfriend after she threatened to leave him following a quarrel in the USA.

Singe Filipina mom Arnalene Rapalam was rushed to the hospital, but later succumbed to the shooting, a report by Unang Balita stated on July 14.

The killer Eric Venn was arrested and placed in Ward County Jail in North Dakota. The woman’s son has been left orphaned with her death.

Police have yet to discern the real motive behind the shooting. However, the woman’s friends stated that the couple had quarreled before the indicent took place. They shared that the boyfriend shot Rapalam dead as he got furious when he learned that Rapalam was planning to leave him.

Meanwhile, the victim’s friends have begun collecting funds to send her remains back to the Philippines. (AW)

