Manila calls for volunteers to open 24/7 vaccination centers

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is now calling for volunteers to man its planned 24/7 vaccination sites.

“Nangangailangan po tayo ng mga magboboluntaryo para sa 24/7 na bakunahan sa Maynila,” Moreno said in a statement.

The list of personnel needed by Manila City includes:

—Doktor (Doctor)

—Nars (Nurse)

—Dentista (Dentist)

—Komadrona (Midwife)

—Medical Technologist

—Parmasyutiko (Pharmacist)

—Iba pang propesyunal ng allied health (All other allied health professionals)

—Gradweyt ng Kolehiyo o Mag-aaral ng Kolehiyo na maalam sa paggamit ng kompyuter (College graduates or college students who are computer-literate)

—Iba pa (Others)

RELATED STORY: Residents hit by ECQ lockdown to get cash aid in Metro Manila

Moreno hopes for ‘bayanihan’ efforts as the government prepares for the Delta COVID-19 surge and ramp up the current vaccination program.

“Hindi natutulog ang COVID-19 kaya dapat walang tulugan ang tulungan sa bakunahan,” he said.

Inter-Agency Task Force Co-Chairperson Karlo Nograles said that there is no guarantee that the two-week enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila will be enough to control the spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant.

Nograles said that the duration of the ECQ will still depend on the number of COVID-19 cases and the progress of the ongoing vaccination drive.

“We also don’t know how long this ECQ will last. Right now, it’s just two weeks so far,” Nograles said in an interview on ABS-CBN.

“I-momonitor natin yung numbers, i-momonitor natin yung vaccination rollout, we’ll take it one day at a time but also be mindful about August 20,” he added.

READ ON: No definitive evidence of COVID-19 surge in Metro Manila

Metro Manila will be placed under the Enhanced Community Quarantine again starting August 6 as announced by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roaue.

ECQ is the strictest form of lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

ECQ in Metro Manila will be from August 6-20. (TDT)