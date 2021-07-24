37% Filipinos expect better quality of life in next 12 months

The Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Friday has said that 37 percent of Filipino adults believe that their quality of life will improve in the next 12 months.

Of the 1,200 respondents in its June 23-26 survey, SWS found that 37 percent believe that their quality of life will improve while 7 percent said it will worsen, 42 percent noted it will remain unchanged and 14 percent gave no response.

The SWS has termed the net personal optimism score of +30 (percentage of Filipinos who believe their quality of lives will improve described as “optimists” minus the percentage of Filipinos who believe their quality of lives will worsen or “pessimists”) as “very high.”

An “excellent” grade is applied to net personal optimism scores at +40. The last three surveys show a recovery from historic lows of -19 in May 2020 and -10 in July 2020, it said.

The SWS ascribed the six-point rise in the national net personal optimism score from May 2021 to June 2021 to the increases of 12 points in Balance Luzon, or Luzon outside Metro Manila, and five points in Metro Manila, in addition to the steady scores in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Last month the net personal optimism score was higher in Balance Luzon (very high +38) and Metro Manila (very high +34) than in Mindanao (high +24) and the Visayas (fair +15). (AW)