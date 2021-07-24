Latest NewsNewsTFT News

37% Filipinos expect better quality of life in next 12 months

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Friday has said that 37 percent of Filipino adults believe that their quality of life will improve in the next 12 months.

Of the 1,200 respondents in its June 23-26 survey, SWS found that 37 percent believe that their quality of life will improve while 7 percent said it will worsen, 42 percent noted it will remain unchanged and 14 percent gave no response.

RELATED STORY: NCR reverts back to GCQ with ‘heightened’ restrictions until July 31 

The SWS has termed the net personal optimism score of +30 (percentage of Filipinos who believe their quality of lives will improve described as “optimists” minus the percentage of Filipinos who believe their quality of lives will worsen or “pessimists”) as “very high.”

An “excellent” grade is applied to net personal optimism scores at +40. The last three surveys show a recovery from historic lows of -19 in May 2020 and -10 in July 2020, it said.

READ ON: Philippines imposes travel ban on Malaysia, Thailand starting July 25

The SWS ascribed the six-point rise in the national net personal optimism score from May 2021 to June 2021 to the increases of 12 points in Balance Luzon, or Luzon outside Metro Manila, and five points in Metro Manila, in addition to the steady scores in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Last month the net personal optimism score was higher in Balance Luzon (very high +38) and Metro Manila (very high +34) than in Mindanao (high +24) and the Visayas (fair +15). (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Jennica Garcia unfollows estranged husband Alwyn Uytingco on Instagram

11 mins ago

Entry exemption documents no longer required for foreign kin of Filipino citizens from August 1

14 mins ago

Filipino father dies to save autistic son from drowning in Canada

21 mins ago

Shellfish poison detected in 10 coastal areas across Philippines

27 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button