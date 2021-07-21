Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Roque says 3-6 months not enough to solve drug problem

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque admits that even President Rodrigo Duterte conceded that 3-6 months will not be enough to eradicate the country’s drug problem.

“Narealize po niya na mas malalim at mas malala ang problema kaya mas tinagalan ang pagsugpo sa ipinagbabawal na droga,” Roque said in a media briefing.

Malacañang however clarified that the Duterte administration is on track in clearing barangays of the drug problem.

Roque said that 51% of barangays nationwide have been cleared from illegal drugs.

The government also claimed that Php49 billion worth of illegal drugs, 3,736 children rescued, 12,000 high value targets arrested were some of the gains of the current administration.

“I think with one year left, we can achieve the target of all barangays being drug free,” the palace official said.

Duterte promised in 2016 that he will end the illegal drug problem in 3-6 months. (TDT)

