Pacquiao accuses political rivals of ‘distracting’ him ahead of boxing match

Senator Manny Pacquiao is accusing his political rivals of distracting him for his boxing preparations in the United States “to make him look like a fool”.

Pacquiao is set to fight Errol Spence next month.

The boxing senator left the country last July 4 amid the ongoing tussle between him and President Rodrigo Duterte and his party PDP-Laban.

“Naka-focus naman ako dito. I’m sure that’s what they want to do, trying to distract me…para ma distract ako, matalo ako. Hindi naman tayo pinanganak kahapon lang o hindi naman tayo natutulog sa pansitan,” Pacquiao said.

He also commented on whether the attacks against him are connected with his possible 2022 plans.

“Nagtaka nga ako e, grabeng atake nila sa akin, grabeng paninira nila sa akin. Wala naman akong sinasabi. Sa totoo lang hindi naman ako nagnakaw, hindi naman ako nanloko ng tao, hindi naman ako nang agrabyado,” he said.