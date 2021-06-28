Sydney couple jailed for slavery offence against overseas Filipina worker

Joshua McAleer and his wife Shiela McAleer of Rockdale in Sydney, Australia were sentenced on June 28 for committing slavery-like offenses, in which they lured and made a Filipina work 24/7 as a housekeeper and babysitter to their three children.

The Filipina was forced to work as a domestic helper in the couple’s Sydney home and business, which included Kapamilya grocery and eatery stores across Sydney.

While Shiela – a high-end fashion boutiques shopper– will remain behind bars for 3 years and 3 months with a non-parole period of 14 months, Joshua has to serve 2 years and 6 months — but is out on bail for the judge to assess whether he can serve his sentence in the community.

Meanwhile, the couple has been ordered to pay the victim a total of 70,000 dollars.

The victim, whose movements were restricted, had to work as a maid and a nanny in the McAleers’ home in Sydney, and also in their Rockdale grocery store and restaurant. The victim was allegedly forced to use a fake name while in public while she was financially dependent on the couple. In addition, she alleged that she was also threatened with harm if she attempted to leave.

Detective Superintendent Paula Hudson from AFP Human Trafficking Specialist Command noted that there could be many other similar cases hiding in plain sight. (AW)