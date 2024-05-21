Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Karat World launches new store at Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 hours ago

Karat World Gold and Jewellery, a well-known brand in the United Arab Emirates, proudly unveiled its latest branch at the Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Abdulla Al-Maqddam, the Managing Director of Karat World, who brings over 15 years of experience in the gold-selling business, led the opening of the newest branch.

WhatsApp Image 2024 05 21 at 18.44.57 cfe15ae4

Among the esteemed guests were the Chairman of the Bayanihan Council – Abu Dhabi, Alfonso Halibas III, and Prof. Gau Raganit, the Chairman of the Philippine Business Council – Abu Dhabi. Filipino social media personalities in the UAE and other visitors were also present at the event.

Karat World offers affordable jewelry for Filipinos with the tagline “Gintong Abot Kaya, Presyong Pang Masa!” From gold chains to diamonds, Karat World provides a wide range of high-quality, accessible options for every budget.

Karat World has built a reputation for its commitment to delivering premium products and quality craftsmanship. In addition to its branches in the UAE, Karat World has successfully expanded into the international market, with branches spanning across the globe, from the USA to the UK.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 13

Useful apps to navigate Dubai as a new OFW

38 mins ago
Katie WEB 10

DMW: No Filipinos affected by recent volcanic eruption in Indonesia

19 hours ago
Katie WEB 9

DOH sees increase in COVID-19 cases, no travel restrictions yet

19 hours ago
Katie WEB 8

At Laurent Park, get to live in the bustling, beloved center of Metro Manila

19 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button