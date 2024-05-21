Karat World launches new store at Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi

Karat World Gold and Jewellery, a well-known brand in the United Arab Emirates, proudly unveiled its latest branch at the Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Abdulla Al-Maqddam, the Managing Director of Karat World, who brings over 15 years of experience in the gold-selling business, led the opening of the newest branch.

Among the esteemed guests were the Chairman of the Bayanihan Council – Abu Dhabi, Alfonso Halibas III, and Prof. Gau Raganit, the Chairman of the Philippine Business Council – Abu Dhabi. Filipino social media personalities in the UAE and other visitors were also present at the event.

Karat World offers affordable jewelry for Filipinos with the tagline “Gintong Abot Kaya, Presyong Pang Masa!” From gold chains to diamonds, Karat World provides a wide range of high-quality, accessible options for every budget.

Karat World has built a reputation for its commitment to delivering premium products and quality craftsmanship. In addition to its branches in the UAE, Karat World has successfully expanded into the international market, with branches spanning across the globe, from the USA to the UK.