DMW: No Filipinos affected by recent volcanic eruption in Indonesia

The Department of Migrant Workers said that there were no Filipinos injured or harmed during the recent volcanic activity of Mount Ibu in Indonesia’s North Maluku province.

Citing a report from the Migrant Workers Office in Singapore (MWO-SG), the DMW said Indonesian authorities reported no foreigners were injured after Mount Ibu on the island of Halmahera erupted violently on May 18.

“MWO-SG is closely coordinating with PCG-Manado to monitor the safety and condition of some 550 Filipinos in the area under PCG-Manado’s jurisdiction, including the affected region,” said the DMW in a statement.

Mount Ibu is about 310 kilometers from Manado City, located on the island of Halmahera in North Maluku province.

State volcanologists raised Mount Ibu’s alert level to its highest level after multiple eruptions.

“MWO-SG will maintain regular contact with PCG-Manado and provide the DMW Head Office with updates as these develop,” the DMW added.