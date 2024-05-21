Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

DMW: No Filipinos affected by recent volcanic eruption in Indonesia

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Philippine News Agency

The Department of Migrant Workers said that there were no Filipinos injured or harmed during the recent volcanic activity of Mount Ibu in Indonesia’s North Maluku province.

Citing a report from the Migrant Workers Office in Singapore (MWO-SG), the DMW said Indonesian authorities reported no foreigners were injured after Mount Ibu on the island of Halmahera erupted violently on May 18.

“MWO-SG is closely coordinating with PCG-Manado to monitor the safety and condition of some 550 Filipinos in the area under PCG-Manado’s jurisdiction, including the affected region,” said the DMW in a statement.

Mount Ibu is about 310 kilometers from Manado City, located on the island of Halmahera in North Maluku province.

State volcanologists raised Mount Ibu’s alert level to its highest level after multiple eruptions.

“MWO-SG will maintain regular contact with PCG-Manado and provide the DMW Head Office with updates as these develop,” the DMW added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 9

DOH sees increase in COVID-19 cases, no travel restrictions yet

19 mins ago
Katie WEB 8

At Laurent Park, get to live in the bustling, beloved center of Metro Manila

34 mins ago
NINONG RY

Food vlogger Ninong Ry is now a dad

1 hour ago
Katie WEB 5

ASUS debuts ASUS Vivobook S 15, its First Copilot+ PC packed with Windows 11 AI features

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button