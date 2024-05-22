Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

BI intercepts Chinese man with Mauritius passport, ID

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino21 mins ago

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers stopped a 32-year-old Chinese man traveling from Bangkok at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 for presenting counterfeit documents.

According to BI’s Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement (I-PROBES), the man named Wang Weiqiang, arrived at the Philippine airport, presenting his counterfeit Mauritius passport and identification card.

Based on previous records, Wang traveled to the country, presenting a Chinese passport.

During the interrogation, he admitted to acquiring the fake documents after allegedly investing USD 200,000 (AED 734,600). However, he said he has never traveled to Mauritius for the processing and instead received the said documents in Thailand.

Meanwhile, the BI’s forensic documents laboratory confirmed that the papers were fraudulent.

“This process is a reminder of the ongoing challenges we face in combating illegal immigration and human trafficking,” BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said.

“Our immigration officers remain vigilant to ensure the safety and security of our borders,” he added.

Tansingco ordered Wang’s immediate exclusion from the country and as a consequence, Wang’s name was included in the BI’s blacklist.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino21 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

marcos

Marcos meets with senators, spouses after Zubiri ouster

2 hours ago
fishermen

PH will not allow China to arrest Filipino fishermen

3 hours ago
divorce

House approves divorce bill on final reading

3 hours ago
nurses

PH gov’t to give insurance, housing benefits for healthcare workers

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button