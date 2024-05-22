BI intercepts Chinese man with Mauritius passport, ID

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers stopped a 32-year-old Chinese man traveling from Bangkok at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 for presenting counterfeit documents.

According to BI’s Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement (I-PROBES), the man named Wang Weiqiang, arrived at the Philippine airport, presenting his counterfeit Mauritius passport and identification card.

Based on previous records, Wang traveled to the country, presenting a Chinese passport.

During the interrogation, he admitted to acquiring the fake documents after allegedly investing USD 200,000 (AED 734,600). However, he said he has never traveled to Mauritius for the processing and instead received the said documents in Thailand.

Meanwhile, the BI’s forensic documents laboratory confirmed that the papers were fraudulent.

“This process is a reminder of the ongoing challenges we face in combating illegal immigration and human trafficking,” BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said.

“Our immigration officers remain vigilant to ensure the safety and security of our borders,” he added.

Tansingco ordered Wang’s immediate exclusion from the country and as a consequence, Wang’s name was included in the BI’s blacklist.