WATCH: Dubai’s RTA opens ultra modern Oud Metha Bus Station

Dubai has inaugurated a new integrated ultra-modern bus station, the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority announced.

The Oud Metha Bus Station, which spans an area of 9,640 square meter, is integrated with the metro and taxi services.

The station is situated in a densely populated area neighbouring Oud Metha Metro Station with average number of riders using the station is expected to reach 10,000 riders daily.

The bus station is integrated with other public transport services with designated spaces for bus stops, taxi stands and private vehicles parking, and equipped with, bike racks, office spaces, customer service areas, trading outlets and self-service kiosks.

The station also features detail outlets and investment areas, designated for Emirati start-ups in coordination with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development.

The new facility is also equipped with self-service kiosks and e-pay, nol card machines, bus information display screens, customers happiness’ index, ATMs, refreshments and snacks vending machines.

The station serves eight bus routes; seven of them serve public transport routes and the other one is a metro link.

A total of 40 buses will be deployed on these routes, which will link key places and areas in the city such as Dubai Mall, Al Qusais, Burjuman, Dubai Museum, International City, Wafi City, Al Seef, Business Bay, Al Nahda, Al Safa and Al Satwa.

RTA opened four public bus stations namely Al Ghubaiba, Al Jaliyah, Etisalat and the Union Bus Stations.

Al Ghubaiba Bus Station- The station is comprised of six buildings and covers an area of 2,452 square metres with a capacity to serve 15,000 passengers daily.

Al Jaliyah Bus Station – The station has a bus terminal and a building of a ground floor, two floors and rooftop parking. It has a total built area of 19,000 square metres and can handle 7,000 passengers daily.

The Union Bus Station at Deira – the station is composed three building and spans an area of 2,180 square metres. The facility can serve 7,500 passengers per day.

Etisalat Bus Station – the bus station is connected to Etisalat Metro Station and comprised of a ground and a mezzanine floor. The station covers an area of 708 square metres and can serve up to 4,500 passengers per day. (RA)

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

