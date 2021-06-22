Making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory in PH difficult due to EUA

The Philippines is facing difficulties in enforcing the inoculation of COVID-19 jabs to the public.

Dr. Edsel Salvaña, health department advisor and an infectious disease expert, stated that the vaccines are still under emergency use authorization (EUA) and noted that the EUA is issued for drugs and vaccines during a public health emergency.

He further said that while it is difficult to make vaccinations mandatory with an EUA vaccine, there is a need to drive awareness among people about getting vaccinated not only for their own protection, but for the protection of other people in the society.

On June 21, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had warned of arresting people who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as well as those who do not comply with health protocols, including the wearing of face masks and the ban on mass gatherings.

Meanwhile, the Departments of Health and Food and Drug Administration stated that people could not be mandated to take a COVID-19 jab since the shots are still under development.

The World Health Organization has urged creating public about the benefits of the jab rather than making the vaccines mandatory. (AW)