Kiko Pangilinan to run for senate reelection in 2022

Senator and Liberal Party President Kiko Pangilinan confirmed that he will run for another senate reelection in the 2022 national elections.

“Well, that is the plan. I have one more term. I’m on my first term and on my second round,” Pangilinan said.

He said that he wants to do more to address the problem in the agriculture sector.

“Nakita ko na marami pa ring challenges sa agriculture sector, marami pa ring challenges lalo na ngayon with the COVID, there is a need for food security all the more,” he added.

Pangilinan first ran for senator in 2001 and ended his senate term in 2013.

He was later on appointed as Agriculture Secretary under the term of President Noynoy Aquino.

He ran for Senate again in 2016. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

