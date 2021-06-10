Pangilinan on Duterte-Duterte tandem: It’s a dynasty

Senator Kiko Pangilinan said the possible tandem of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and President Rodrigo Duterte in the 2022 polls constitutes a political dynasty.

Malacanang earlier denied that the father and daughter tandem can be considered as such.

“Yes, of course. It’s a father and daughter succeeding one another so yes, of course that’s a dynasty,” Pangilinan said in an interview on ABS-CBN News.

“I don’t see the point of saying that she’s not supposedly being asked to run… A family member succeeding a family member, that’s pretty much a part of political dynasties,” he added.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque previously said that Duterte is against the possible run of his daughter in the 2022 presidential race.

“And I don’t think we can accuse the Duterte family of perpetuating themselves in power, because the President has made it clear, ‘I don’t want the presidency for Mayor Sara’,” Roque added.

Duterte said that he has yet to see anyone who can replace him as president after his term ends in 2022.

Duterte made the pronouncement in an interview with Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

“Wala ako nakikita na deserving,” he said.

The President said he was discouraging his own daughter, Sara Duterte, to run for president. “Kinausap ko talaga kagabi. Do not run. Do not ever, ever commit the mistake of running for presidency,” he said.

Duterte added that nothing is rewarding if she becomes president. “Puro ka na lang trabaho diyan,” he said.

Duterte, however, told Quiboloy that he will make an endorsement when the time comes.