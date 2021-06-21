Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE residents may have six days off during Eid Al Adha this July 2021

UAE residents are eagerly looking forward to Eid Al Adha, one of the most important festivals for Muslims – which is barely a month away.

Beginning on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah — the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar, the festival holiday may have UAE residents enjoy a week of holidays that are expected to begin with a day off for Arafat Day on July 19, Monday.

Another three days off for Eid stretch the holidays till July 22, ensuring a six-day stretch for people having the weekend off.

However, actual dates still depend on the UAE’s moon-sighting committee. (AW)

