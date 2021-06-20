Dubai Airports to create 3,500 more jobs this 2021

Dubai Airports plan to open up 3,500 jobs by Autumn 2021 as the international hub anticipates to be back to 90% of its operations prior to COVID-19, according to a top official.

This week, the Dubai Airports will reopen Terminal 1 and a concourse in the wake of rising demand. Both were shut in March 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubai Airports Chief Executive Officer Paul Griffiths told a TV channel on June 20.

“With Dubai Airports being the world’s largest in international passenger numbers, the authorities are looking forward to a huge increase in both inbound and outbound movement over the next few months,” he added.

Tourism remains the mainstay of Dubai’s economy with its International Airport – a major Middle East trade and travel hub –depending much on connecting passengers from around the world.

Meanwhile, air travel is expected to increase following the lifting of restrictions by many countries, besides an upcoming holiday in the Middle East and Expo 2020 Dubai in October this year, Griffiths added. (AW)