Dubai International Airport Terminal 1 to resume operations from June 24

Dubai Airports has announced Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport will reopen after a 15-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The operator added that over 40 international airlines will gradually shift operations to the reopened terminal, the airport’s main facility for foreign airlines, from terminals 2 and 3.

Terminal 1, where the airport’s Concourse D is located, is capable to handle 20 million passengers per year.

RELATED STORY: PCR test results in 3-4 hours to ease traffic flow at Dubai Airports

Dubai International (DXB), a major international transit hub, can handle up to 100 million passengers annually.

“On June 24, 2021, the Terminal 1 and Concourse D facilities at Dubai International (DXB) will be reopening. To ensure we continue to offer a safe, smooth and easy airport journey for all our guests, we will be moving the operations of some airlines from Terminal 3 over to Terminal 1,” Dubai Airports said on its website.

READ ON: Dubai airport’s new face-iris recognition system speeds up passport verification in 5 seconds

It comes after Dubai’s government said it was lifting a ban for inbound passengers from South Africa, and Nigeria with direct flights from the said countries would resume on June 23.

Earlier last week, Emirates announced it eyes to restore passenger network by end of July. (RA)