Non-vaccinated domestic workers face 14 days institutional quarantine in Kuwait

Returning non-vaccinated domestic workers have to undergo institutional quarantine for 14 days, besides a negative PCR test done not more than 72 hours on arrival, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Kuwait.

The DGCA stated that domestic workers returning to Kuwait are subjected to health requirements and Kuwait International Airport is implementing the decision of the Council of Ministers.

Apart from a swab test upon arrival at the airport, the sponsor of the worker also needs to pre-book at hotel for the 14-day institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, DGCA dismissed ‘untrue’ reports on social media that non-vaccinated domestic workers will be exempted for the 14-day hotel quarantine.

2020 witnessed around 241,000 such Filipinos in Kuwait with the figures comprising of mostly migrant workers, and approximately 60% being employed as domestic workers. (AW)