Man stabs partner to death, cements her body in QC house basement

The Quezon City Police arrested a 33-year-old man for stabbing his partner to death and burying her body in the basement of her house.

The suspect identified as Emmanuel De Guia allegedly cemented the remains of his girlfriend Ma. Therese Caballero, 50, under the stairs of the basement.

QCPD Chief Brig. Gen. Antonio Yarra said De Guia was also responsible for the wounding of Caballero’s daughter and kidnapping her son.

Base on itinitial report, the suspect went to Caballero’s house at 2 a.m. on June 9 and stabbed everyone inside the house.

De Guia was with his friend Nelbert Saz during the incident, according to the police.

“Ma. Theresa was secretly buried under the stair at the basement of the house while Theffannie was left helpless at the basement,” Yarra added.

The daughter of Caballero told her relatives about the incident and the police rushed to the crime scene. They discovered the body of Caballero which was cemented under the stairs of the basement.

Authorities arrested De Guia in his house after a follow-up operation in Marikina City, where Caballero’s son was also rescued.

The suspect will be facing robbery with homicide, frustrated murder, kidnapping of minor, and carnapping.

The motive for the crime remains unclear.