Latest News

Man stabs partner to death, cements her body in QC house basement

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The Quezon City Police arrested a 33-year-old man for stabbing his partner to death and burying her body in the basement of her house.

The suspect identified as Emmanuel De Guia allegedly cemented the remains of his girlfriend Ma. Therese Caballero, 50, under the stairs of the basement.

QCPD Chief Brig. Gen. Antonio Yarra said De Guia was also responsible for the wounding of Caballero’s daughter and kidnapping her son.

Base on itinitial report, the suspect went to Caballero’s house at 2 a.m. on June 9 and stabbed everyone inside the house.

De Guia was with his friend Nelbert Saz during the incident, according to the police.

“Ma. Theresa was secretly buried under the stair at the basement of the house while Theffannie was left helpless at the basement,” Yarra added.

The daughter of Caballero told her relatives about the incident and the police rushed to the crime scene. They discovered the body of Caballero which was cemented under the stairs of the basement.

Authorities arrested De Guia in his house after a follow-up operation in Marikina City, where Caballero’s son was also rescued.

The suspect will be facing robbery with homicide, frustrated murder, kidnapping of minor, and carnapping.

The motive for the crime remains unclear.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Deadly ‘black fungus’ infects three COVID-19 patients in Oman

2 hours ago

Pilot run of COVID-19 scanners for drivers, visitors begins in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

Byaheng UAE: Road trip natin ‘to!

4 hours ago

Dubai Police rescue 95 children who got trapped due to parents’ negligence

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button