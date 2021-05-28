Ras Al Khaimah hit-and-run crash injures three

Illegal driving does not pay well. An Arab teenager discovered this when he drove without a license and injured three persons in the process before fleeing the scene.

The 17-year-old driver was nabbed by the Ras Al Khaimah police later.

The hit-and-run victims were all of Asian origin. One of them was critically injured, while the other two received minor injuries.

A relief-and-rescue team rushed to the spot and took the injured to the hospital, Captain Abdul Rahman Ahmed Al Shehhi, director of the traffic investigation at Traffic Patrols Department, RAK Police, said while noting that police have continuously warned parents to avoid letting their children drive cars without license.

February 2021 had witnessed a 17-year-old Emirati car passenger being killed in an illegal car driving stunt on a beach that went wrong.

The teenager’s friend was driving the car at that time when he lost control and it flipped over multiple times at the beach in Ras Al Khaimah.

November 2020 saw a 12-year-old Emirati boy dying when the car driven by his 13-year-old friend went off the road near Al Gheil in Ras Al Khaimah.

In March 2019, four teenagers lost their lives and three other Emirati teenagers were injured when their 4WD crashed in Ras Al Khaimah due to over-speeding.

In November 2019, an Indian woman died after being run over by a 4WD being driven by her 17-year-old son in Sharjah. The teenager had been taking driving lessons at the time of the incident