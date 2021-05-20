DFA: Gaza under Alert Level 2, Israel on Alert Level 1

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that Gaza is now on alert level 2 which means that preparations are underway to repatriate Filipinos from the area.

Israel and West Bank were placed under Alert Level 1 by the Philippines’ foreign affairs while Gaza was placed on Alert level 2.

In its latest advisory, it said that it “is on standby with evacuation plans ready to be activated as needed and as soon as the borders open and a humanitarian corridor is established”.

No evacuation is needed for Filipinos in Israel, said the DFA, but there are signs of threat to their safety.