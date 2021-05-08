Latest NewsNewsTFT News

1.5 million doses of Sinovac vaccines arrive in PH

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The largest shipment of doses of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccines has arrived in the Philippines on Friday.

The Cebu Pacific flight was carrying 1.5 million doses of Sinovac’s vaccine that were purchased by the Philippine government.

RELATED STORY: DOH allays public concern over Sinovac jabs

Cebu Pacific said that the shipment from China arrived at NAIA at 8:13 AM.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez personally witnessed the arrival of the vaccine shipment.

All vaccines were thoroughly inspected by the authorities prior to uplifting to refrigerated trucks via electric forklifts.

READ ON: PH Health Secretary Francisco Duque receives Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine shot

“This large shipment of COVID vaccines with Cebu Pacific brings us closer to our goal of protecting every Filipino as fast as possible,” Galvez said.

The Philippines has so far received 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China. 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility and 15,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Philippine Bar Association offers to moderate Duterte-Carpio Debate on West PH Sea

21 seconds ago

Duterte backs out of debate with Carpio over West Philippine Sea

10 mins ago

PH gov’t needs Php90B to buy vaccines in 2022

23 mins ago
Emirates Red Crescent Ramadan Dates Distribution 2

UAE leadership amplifies humanitarian support as one of key donors to International Red Cross, Red Crescent movement

26 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button