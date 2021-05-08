1.5 million doses of Sinovac vaccines arrive in PH

The largest shipment of doses of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccines has arrived in the Philippines on Friday.

The Cebu Pacific flight was carrying 1.5 million doses of Sinovac’s vaccine that were purchased by the Philippine government.

Cebu Pacific said that the shipment from China arrived at NAIA at 8:13 AM.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez personally witnessed the arrival of the vaccine shipment.

All vaccines were thoroughly inspected by the authorities prior to uplifting to refrigerated trucks via electric forklifts.

“This large shipment of COVID vaccines with Cebu Pacific brings us closer to our goal of protecting every Filipino as fast as possible,” Galvez said.

The Philippines has so far received 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China. 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility and 15,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V. (TDT)