DOH allays public concern over Sinovac jabs

The Department of Health (DOH) eased the public’s fear and concern over the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly the doses developed by Chinese drug manufacturer Sinovac.

“Hindi po dapat mabahala ang public regarding this matter. Kailangang maintindihan natin ang sitwasyon,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a virtual briefing.

The DOH reiterated that every vaccine developed undergoes clinical trials and reviews before getting approval from regulating bodies.

The statement came after reports of individuals contracting COVID-19 despite getting inoculated and a case of a member of the Manila Police District who died after receiving a vaccine shot.

“Sila ay nag-expose at nag-manifest ang kanilang symptoms pagkatapos na mabakunahan,” she explained.

When asked about adverse effects, Vergeire stressed that there’s no indication that Sinovac doses would led to contracting COVID-19.

“Pero ayon sa pag-aaral ng ating mga eksperto, walang direct link ng pagkakaroon ng COVID-19 with the vaccines that is Sinovac,” the health official said.

Vergeire noted that the full effect of the Sinovac’s CoronaVac dose in our immunity would be felt three to four weeks after you get your second dose.

So halimbawa nakakuha ho kayo ng first dose, hindi pa ho ganoon kataas ang antibody titers natin to give or to receive the full protection of the vaccine.

The health official also reminded the public not to let their guard down despite getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Kahit na nabakunahan na tayo, kailangan pa rin nating magtuluy-tuloy mag-ingat dahil puwede pa rin ho natin makuha ang sakit at maaring iyong epekto nga noong bakuna ay hindi pa rin tumatalab sa ating katawan dahil first dose lang at maari pa rin ho tayong magkaroon ng mga ganitong incidents,” she said.

Meanhwile, Vergeire said the suspension of the rollout of AstraZeneca jabs will only last for two weeks.

“Iyon pong mga nabakunahan na ng AstraZeneca, hindi naman po kailangan mangamba. Unang-una, iyong adverse event na ito, wala pa ho tayong nanu-note na ganiyan dito po sa ating country kaya nga sinasabi natin precautionary measure lang ‘to,” she pointed out.

The shipment of 4,58 million AstraZeneca doses from COVAX facility will arrive in the country by the end of May or June. (RA)