Bodies of COVID-19 victims in India continue to pile up on makeshift funeral pyres

As India battles the second wave of COVID-19, dead bodies continue to pile up on makeshift funeral pyres.

Funeral pyres have spilt over on sidewalks and car parks in Delhi.

Photos from AFP showed dozens of pyres lighting up the night in the capital New Delhi as mass cremations continue round the clock.

“People are just dying, dying and dying,” Jitender Singh Shanty, the organizer of mass cremation, told AFP.

“If we get more bodies then we will cremate on the road. There is no more space here,” he furthered.

Experts warned the infections will climb to 500,000 new cases per day adding that India will record one million deaths by August.

On Tuesday, India reported over 350,000 new cases pushing the global tally of COVID-19 infections to 147.7 million.

