Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duterte is my modern-day Lapu-Lapu – Roque

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago

For Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, President Rodrigo Duterte is the modern-day Lapu-Lapu, as the Philippines commemorated the 500th anniversary of victory of Mactan in which the Datu won against the foreign invaders.

“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is my modern-day Lapu-Lapu, lalong-lalo na po sa kaniyang polisya na independent foreign policy,” he said in a press briefing in Cebu on Tuesday.

“Ibig sabihin po niyan kaibigan natin ang lahat. Wala tayong kaaway, wala po siyang sinasantong mga dayuhan,” he furthered.

RELATED STORY: Sara Duterte on presidential bid: COVID-19 might get me already

Roque cited Duterte’s independent foreign policy which he compared to Lapu-Lapu’s defiance against the Spanish colonization led Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

“Tulad ng panahon ni Lapu-Lapu, ni-welcome ng ating mga ninuno ang mga dayuhan, ngunit sila ay tumayo at lumaban nang sakupin ng mga Kastila,” the palace spokesman said.

“Gayon din ngayon, sabi nga ni Presidente, kaibigan natin ang lahat pero tatayo tayo at lalaban sa mga dayuhan at iaalay pa ang ating buhay para sa ating bayan,” he added.

READ ON: Duterte to announce new quarantine classifications on Wednesday

Roque said the government have plans to declare April 27 as a national holiday for Lapu-Lapu.

Currently, the special working holiday is only being commemorated in the province of Cebu. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

LOOK: ‘Takeaway’ community pantry opens in Manila

7 mins ago
TFT_COVID UAE update General genericcc

COVID-19: UAE reports 2,094 new cases, total now at 514,591

24 mins ago

Key COVID-19 diagnostic lab in UAE reaches milestone of over 10 million tests

32 mins ago

LOOK: Marikina hosts ‘street food’ community pantry

56 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button