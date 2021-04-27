Duterte is my modern-day Lapu-Lapu – Roque

For Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, President Rodrigo Duterte is the modern-day Lapu-Lapu, as the Philippines commemorated the 500th anniversary of victory of Mactan in which the Datu won against the foreign invaders.

“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is my modern-day Lapu-Lapu, lalong-lalo na po sa kaniyang polisya na independent foreign policy,” he said in a press briefing in Cebu on Tuesday.

“Ibig sabihin po niyan kaibigan natin ang lahat. Wala tayong kaaway, wala po siyang sinasantong mga dayuhan,” he furthered.

RELATED STORY: Sara Duterte on presidential bid: COVID-19 might get me already

Roque cited Duterte’s independent foreign policy which he compared to Lapu-Lapu’s defiance against the Spanish colonization led Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

“Tulad ng panahon ni Lapu-Lapu, ni-welcome ng ating mga ninuno ang mga dayuhan, ngunit sila ay tumayo at lumaban nang sakupin ng mga Kastila,” the palace spokesman said.

“Gayon din ngayon, sabi nga ni Presidente, kaibigan natin ang lahat pero tatayo tayo at lalaban sa mga dayuhan at iaalay pa ang ating buhay para sa ating bayan,” he added.

READ ON: Duterte to announce new quarantine classifications on Wednesday

Roque said the government have plans to declare April 27 as a national holiday for Lapu-Lapu.

Currently, the special working holiday is only being commemorated in the province of Cebu. (RA)