Police bust 39 illegal gatherings in Abu Dhabi, AED5,000 fine awaits each guest

A total of 39 illegal gatherings have been busted by Abu Dhabi Police since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

The police force said they have referred the guests and organizers of these illegal gatherings to the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Prosecution for legal action.

Gatherings and parties are banned across the UAE as part of the measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 .

Police said a AED10,000 fine awaits the host while a AED5,000 fine for each participant.

The authorities reminded the public to avoid large gatherings, celebrations during Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Police have also launched a new campaign to urge drivers to observe proper speed limits and increase road safety awareness.

The campaign was called ‘Our Month- Obedience and Commitment’, which runs till the end of Ramadan.

In a social media post, police urged motorists to respect speed limits and allocate more time whenever they travel to avoid congestions. They also called upon drivers to avoid stopping or parking randomly near mosques during prayer and Taraweeh, as it obstructs traffic.