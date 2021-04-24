LOOK: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau receives first AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shot

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has received his first COVID-19 vaccine shot from British manufacturer AstraZeneca.

“So we’re really excited, we just got vaccinated. It’s Sophie’s birthday tomorrow so that’s a bit of a birthday present but more importantly, it’s what we can do to help out protect ourselves, protect our loved ones and contribute to getting through this COVID-19 crisis,” Trudeau said in a tweet.

RELATED STORY: Canada extends ban on international travelers

Trudeau’s wife also encouraged others to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus.

“This is important. During a pandemic, we do what we have to do to protect the ones we love and the people around us. So go get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” she said.

READ ON: Canada to grant permanent residency to 90,000 students, foreign workers

Trudeau is among world leaders who were vaccinated publicly. Among them were US President Joe Biden, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesia President Joko Widodo. (TDT)