LOOK: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau receives first AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shot

Staff Report

Photo by Blair Gable/Reuters

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has received his first COVID-19 vaccine shot from British manufacturer AstraZeneca.

“So we’re really excited, we just got vaccinated. It’s Sophie’s birthday tomorrow so that’s a bit of a birthday present but more importantly, it’s what we can do to help out protect ourselves, protect our loved ones and contribute to getting through this COVID-19 crisis,” Trudeau said in a tweet.

Trudeau’s wife also encouraged others to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus.

“This is important. During a pandemic, we do what we have to do to protect the ones we love and the people around us. So go get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” she said.

Trudeau is among world leaders who were vaccinated publicly. Among them were US President Joe Biden, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesia President Joko Widodo. (TDT)

